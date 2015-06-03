Angry customer bites off waiter’s ear and beats up his wife over poor service

- An American woman identified as Jade Anderson reportedly bit off the ear of a restaurant owner

- According to reports, the angry customer was dissatisfied with the services rendered by the Chinese restaurant owner

- She not only bit part of his ear off, she assaulted his wife as well

24-year-old Jade Anderson has been arrested and charged with assault after her bizarre meltdown at a Chinese restaurant in the US. According to reports, she bit off the ear of the restaurant owner because she was not happy with her order.

Due to language barrier, the owner's son and his wife, described by a witness to be around 10 or 11 years old, was translating Anderson’s complaints. However, she allegedly pushed the boy to the ground and threw her food to the floor.

According to Daily Mail UK, as Jaden who is from Michigan began to assault the wife, the owner came in and tried to stop her. She in turn channeled her aggression at him and began to assault him as well.

It was while she was being push out of the restaurant that she allegedly bit the man’s ear, partially detaching it.

She was later arrested by policemen who were called to the restaurant to forestall order. She has since been booked on charges of assault with intent to maim charge.

