Tears as gunmen kill traditional ruler in Zamfara, police react

- Alhaji Ibrahim Madawaki was killed in front of his house

- The police say the gunmen who killed the traditional ruler are yet to be identified

- The commissioner of police, Kenneth Ebrimson, ordered investigation into the incident

Alhaji Ibrahim Madawaki, the traditional head of Kucheri in Tsafe local government area of Zamfara, has been killed by unknown gunmen, the state command of the Nigeria Police Force has said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that SP Muhammad Shehu, the public relations officer of the police in the state, made the confirmation in a statement in Gusau on Saturday, July 7.

READ ALSO: OAU sexual bargain scandal - Dismissed OAU professor finally opens up

According to Shehu, some unidentified gunmen invaded Kucheri town at about 9pm on Friday, July 6, and killed the district head in front of his house.

The police spokesperson said when the police visited the scene of the crime, they discovered that nothing was removed from his house.

He said the commissioner of police, Kenneth Ebrimson, has ordered investigation into the incident with a view to apprehending the perpetrators.

Shehu further called on the public to report the activities of suspected hoodlums promptly, so as to enable the police to effectively tackle the security challenges facing the state.

NAIJ.com earlier reported that the former governor of Benue state, Gabriel Suswam, was charged to court for alleged illegal arms possession.

The former Benue governor was arraigned before a court on Friday, July 6, in Abuja.

PAY ATTENTION: Read the news on Nigeria’s #1 new app

He was arraigned on three counts of illegal possession of firearms.

Meanwhile, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) condemned the arrest and detention of the former governor of Benue state, Gabriel Suswam, by the Department of State Services (DSS) in Abuja.

Nigeria Killings: 'Charly Boy' and Other Activists March to Aso Rock in Protest | Naij.com TV

[embedded content]

Subscribe to watch new videos

Source: Naija.ng