Toyin Aimakhu displays gangster side of her in new photos

- Nollywood actress Toyin Aimakhu shows another side of her in new photos

- The actress rock a blonde hair and dressed like a gangster to promote her new movie

Cross dresser Bobrisky has said he is ready to fight anyone who crosses Toyin's path negatively henceforth

Nollywood actress, Toyin Aimakhu who now preferred to be known as Toyin Abraham, is an embodiment of talents. She is also a power dresser depending on her mood.

The actress who is busy promoting her new movie, The Ghost and The Tout, showed off the gangster side of her when she adorned a blonde hair and that just suits her complexion. She complement her outfit with rings and bangles.

You just can't but have a second look at Toyin as she is a fashionista of note in Nollywood industry.

The actress has been busy lately raking in more money and smiling to the bank with the movie she did in conjunction with Samuel Olatunji.

NAIJ.com had earlier report that Nigerian cross dresser Okuneye Idris popularly known as Bobrisky recently took to his Instagram page to issue a warning to those trolling at Toyin Abraham. The actress has been recently shaded by some celebrities and fans regarding her beef with fellow actress Mercy Aigbe.

According to the male Barbie, he is ready to bring 'war' to anyone who tries to shade her celebrity sister, as she advised Toyin Aimakhu to leave the trolls to him.

He wrote: "keep being u I love u die. Anyone that want to have issue with u should be ready to face me too. Some people don’t need a talk back sis, do u know y ? Because u are a star ⭐️ u don’t have to stress yourself over any bloody fool who wanna be famous by force with ur name. Such people u leave them with me let finish his/her life asap because I have nothing to loose. At dis point of my life some people should have known I’m shameless and I don’t care ♀️ wat anyone say about me. They think Dey can clap back I will teach them how to clap back. Lastly Dey will come and celebrate with us soon. I love u sis"

