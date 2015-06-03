Nigerians react to minister of finance Kemi Adeosun's NYSC exemption

- Nigerians reacted to the report that the minister of finance, Kemi Adeosun allegedly forged her NYSC certificate

- While some insisted that Adeosun hasn't broken any law, others were calling for her to resign her appointment

Although, the minister of finance, Kemi Adeosun, is yet to respond to an exclusive report by Premium Times, claiming she never did her mandatory one year National Youth Service (NYSC) programme, Nigerians have started sharing their opinions on the issue.

While some Nigerians are calling for the minister to resign her appointment with immediate effect, others think she hasn't broken any law and should be allowed to continue her work.

Below, NAIJ.com brings to you some of the reactions from Nigerians after the news broke:

Oluseyi Joseph wrote: "Does this affect her competence? What would wasted 1-year NYSC add to your value..."

READ ALSO: The shocker to come will surprise APC - Galadima

Bright Eugene VII @BryteDude wrote: "I sincerely expect @HMKemiAdeosun to do the right thing.

"If this is true, she should resign her position instantly and face legal action. If it is false, she should clarify instantly too, and take legal action. That's all I will say for now."

Gbenga Olorunpomi @GbengaGOLD wrote: "Instead of dragging this out, I suggest she honourably resigns to give the government much needed credibility. Don't wait for PMB to do it, Ma. Take the high road."

PAY ATTENTION: Read the news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Sesan Koya wrote: "She graduated in UK and started working in UK, so she didn’t need to serve in Nigeria then. By the time she came to work in Nigeria, she had already worked many years in UK, so I don't see any error here. Are you now saying that NYSC programme that was meant for freshly graduated students should now be taken for Nigerians that have not only studied but worked abroad? If she only studied abroad but didn't work for many years, and came back to accept a job, that will be acceptable.

"How many people that only studied abroad come back home and serve the NYSC programme before gaining employment? So if you have worked abroad and you get an employment in Nigeria, because you are under 30, the company will hold the job down for you so that you will serve for 1 year? Common, let's be reasonable for once."

Bashir Suleiman wrote: "In spite of everything , she is performing wonderfully. Better than Harvard graduates."

Forgery scandal: Protesters insist Senator Andy Uba must go - NAIJ.com TV

[embedded content]

Subscribe to watch new videos

Source: Naija.ng