Top 3 funny videos on Africa Comedy Union this week! 07/07/2018
It has been a very good week full of hilarious comedy videos on Africa Comedy Union YouTube page; if you have not subscribed yet, you are really missing out and should do that immediately by clicking HERE!
Today we bring you the top 3 funny videos that really got people laughing this week, just in case you missed out on them. Watch and enjoy.
1. MC Oshe - 'Bad market'
[embedded content]
2. Mimi Love Entertainment - 'Wrong English'
[embedded content]
3. Adeola Dangote - 'N200'
[embedded content]
Make sure you never miss out on the funniest videos from top Nigerian comedians by subscribing to the Africa Comedy Union YouTube page. New hilarious videos get uploaded every week.
Source: Naija.ng
