Mystery as woman who was swept away by sea waves found unconscious on the same beach one year after

- An Indonesian woman who while on vacation, was swept away by a strong wave on Citepus Beach, has been found

- According to reports, she was found unconscious on the beach, a year after the incident

- Although her vital signs are stable, she has been unable to talk

The family of Nining Sunarsih are still in shock and confused about what happened to their sister and daughter. the 52-year-old Indonesian woman had gone on vacation in Sukabumi, West Java, when she was swept away by a strong wave on Citepus Beach.

While there were many witnesses who watched her get carried away by the waves, it turns out she didn't drown in the water. Search and rescue operations didn’t find any sign of her until a week after the tragic disappearance when a dead body was discovered in the area.

However, when her family was called to identify her body, they were pretty adamanat that she wasn't the one; even though the body was hardly recognizable. According to reports, Nining's family never gave up hope as they strongly believed she was going to be found, alive.

Nining Sunarsih Source: Tribune News

It was gathered that the family returned to the same beach on a Saturday to search for her after her father began having mysterious dreams. Their search paid off as they found her lying unconscious on the sand, wearing the same clothes as on the night she vanished. She was discovered around midnight - 18 months after she disappeared.

She was discovered fully clothed in the same dress she disappeared in, around 500m (1,600ft) from where she initially vanished.

Sunarsih has since been taken to hospital, where doctors say her vital signs are stable and she is expected to make a full recovery. According to reports, she has been able to eat and drink but has remained unable to talk, therefore leaving people in the dark about what happened and where she has been.

