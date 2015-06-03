I used my urine - Nina claps back at fan who asked what she used to bleach her skin

Although BBNaija reality star, Nina may not be one with a smart mouth but she sure is savage when it comes to giving epic clapbacks.

Earlier on, NAIJ.com reported the news of how some throwback photos of Nina surfaced online. These photos caused quite a reaction on social media due to the change in her skin tone, which is a lot brighter now.

Well, Nina may be a sweet angel most of the time but she clearly wasn't having it with the trolls that have been coming for her ever since the photos surfaced online.

A follower had asked her if she bleached and what the name of the bleaching cream was. Well, she definitely wasn't ready for the response she got as Nina gave a hilarious response, asking her to use urine because it works.

READ ALSO: Actress Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde cries out after she discovered an edited photo of herself

See the exchange below:

Screenshot of the exchange Source: Instagram

READ ALSO: E-money spotted with one of the most expensive cars in the world, a Maybach 62S

Recall a while back, the reality star and CEO of Nina's Empire was under fire from followers after she stepped out in a Gucci tracksuit which many people believe was fake.

The trolling got so bad, she had to deactivate her comments on the post.

Well, it appears she was ready for the trolls this time around.

PAY ATTENTION: Get the Latest Nigerian News on NAIJ.com News App

Get the hottest gist on Naija Uncensored Facebook Group

Nigerian Tennis Star: I Was Rejected by the Irish National Team Because of my Colour | Naij.com TV

[embedded content]

Subscribe to watch new videos

Source: Naija.ng