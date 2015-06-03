Catholic priest disguises as a beggar in Anambra to test church members' faith (video)

- A Catholic priest disguised as a beggar to test the faith of his followers in Anambra state

- The priest, Thaddeus Ilechuckwu, claimed he did this to see how his followers treat the less privilege

Reverend Father Thaddeus Ilechukwu shocked members of his church when he disguised as a beggar and sat outside the church entrance gate to test how his followers would treat the less privileged.

The reverend reportedly sat in front of Nnewi Diocese in Anambra state, begging for alms as people trooped in for his weekly Adoration Program, but no one offered to help him.

According to report, some of the church goers went as far as chasing him away from the spot.

He eventually managed to break into the church compound after evading those chasing him, and headed straight for the alter.

At the alter, he identified himself as their pastor to the surprise of his congregants.

Meanwhile, NAIJ.com previously reported that a popular priest in Catholic archdiocese of Kisumu, Kenya who hit the limelight for using rap music in his sermons has been suspended for misconduct.

Father Paul Ogola popularly referred to as Father Masaa or Swit Paul used to lead mass at St Monica's Catholic Church in Rapogi in Migori County.

Ogola was suspended by the inter diocesan tribunal of Kisumu for one year for behaving in an ‘unholy’ way in church.

Source: Naija.ng