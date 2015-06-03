La Liga side plot to splash big on Manchester United £120m-rated target this summer

Latest News

Man Kills Father-Of-Four Over Parking Space

06/07/2018 12:45:00
NL Head2Head!! Slimcase Vs Idowest, Who Is The Real King Of “Lamba”? (Watch Video & Be The Judge)

06/07/2018 12:49:00
2 Persons Killed After Being Carried By Flood At UNN School Gate (Graphic Photos)

06/07/2018 12:59:00

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

3out of 5
Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

3out of 5
Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

4out of 5
Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

3out of 5
UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

0out of 5

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

5out of 5
Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

0out of 5
How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

3out of 5
Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

0out of 5
2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

0out of 5

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

3out of 5
Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

5out of 5
Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

0out of 5

North Korea warns talks with US delegation `regrettable´

0out of 5

Terrifying wasp that uses stinger 'like a fierce weapon' to lay eggs INSIDE spiders found in Amazon

0out of 5

Former reporter who Justin Trudeau 'groped' at a music festival 18 years ago breaks her silence 

0out of 5

Seal chases woman down the street

0out of 5

Football coach trapped in a cave with 12 Thai schoolboys cheated death before

0out of 5

Cyril Ramaphosa

0out of 5
Naguib Sawiris

0out of 5
Youssef Mansour

0out of 5
Adrian Gore

0out of 5
Stephen Saad

0out of 5

Matthew Ashimolowo

2out of 5
Bishop David Oyedepo

3out of 5
Bishop Tudor Bismark

4out of 5
Evangelist Teresa Wairimu Kinyanjui

2out of 5
Archbishop Dr. John Sentamu

5out of 5
News

La Liga side plot to splash big on Manchester United £120m-rated target this summer

by 07/07/2018 09:52:00

- Real Madrid are set to beat Man United to the signature of Sergej Milinkovic-Savic

- Sergej Milinkovic-Savic's agent met with Los Blancos president Florentino Perez this week

- The Lazio star is expected to cost Real Madrid around £120m

Spanish side Real Madrid are plotting to ‘hijack’ Manchester United’s bid to sign Lazio superstar Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, suggest reports coming out of the Italian topflight.

According to a UK Sun report, the Red Devils as well as Barcelona have been keeping vigil on the Serbian playmaker in recently.

In addition, Italy’s news channel, Corriere dello Sport hinted that ex-Chelsea forward Mateja Kezman, who is Milinkovic-Savic's representative recently, he talks with Galaticos president Florentino Perez.

READ ALSO: Arsenal in talks with Sevilla over £35m buy-out deal for Steven N’Zonzi

The report concluded by suggesting that a deal has been agreed to take the talented midfielder to the Spanish topflight this summer.

Interestingly, Milinkovic-Savic is regarded as one of the brightest talent in Europe at the moment which accounts for the price-tag.

Already, reports suggest the Los Blancos are ready to cough out about £120m to land the prized midfielder thereby keeping out the likes of United from a potential deal.

The Red Devils are unwilling to spend such amount on another midfielder after splashing out £52m on Fred this summer.

On the other hand, Milinkovic-Savic emerged as Serie A best scoring midfielder last campaign with 12 goals.

PAY ATTENTION: Click on link to get World Cup fixtures on NAIJ.com

The Serbian was also in action for the European side at the ongoing FIFA World Cup in Russia before failing to get past the group stage, with Milinkovic-Savic insisting he deserves a rest before speaking on his future.

"I need a little bit of rest now. I'll return to Rome and I would be happy if I stay at Lazio, as I'm content there and I have a contract,” the Lazio midfielder was quoted as saying.

Meanwhile, NAIJ.com previously had reported that Real Madrid’s new boss Julen Lopetegui, has completed the signing of Spain’s international Alvaro Odriozola in a £35m deal from Real Sociedad.

The UEFA Champions’ League winners revealed via Twitter handle that the 22-year-old signed a six-year deal after making 50 La Liga appearances for Real Sociedad since breaking into the first-team of his boyhood club during the 2016-17 campaign.

Odriozola was listed in Spain's La Roja World Cup squad penned a six-year deal with the Los Blancos after they paid out his buyout clause with eggheads of the Spanish FA.

Football Memes from the 2018 FIFA World Cup | Naij.com TV

[embedded content]

Subscribe to watch new videos

Source: Naija.ng

Click Here to Comment on this Article
No tags for this article

