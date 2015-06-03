La Liga side plot to splash big on Manchester United £120m-rated target this summer

- Real Madrid are set to beat Man United to the signature of Sergej Milinkovic-Savic

Spanish side Real Madrid are plotting to ‘hijack’ Manchester United’s bid to sign Lazio superstar Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, suggest reports coming out of the Italian topflight.

According to a UK Sun report, the Red Devils as well as Barcelona have been keeping vigil on the Serbian playmaker in recently.

In addition, Italy’s news channel, Corriere dello Sport hinted that ex-Chelsea forward Mateja Kezman, who is Milinkovic-Savic's representative recently, he talks with Galaticos president Florentino Perez.

The report concluded by suggesting that a deal has been agreed to take the talented midfielder to the Spanish topflight this summer.

Interestingly, Milinkovic-Savic is regarded as one of the brightest talent in Europe at the moment which accounts for the price-tag.

Already, reports suggest the Los Blancos are ready to cough out about £120m to land the prized midfielder thereby keeping out the likes of United from a potential deal.

The Red Devils are unwilling to spend such amount on another midfielder after splashing out £52m on Fred this summer.

On the other hand, Milinkovic-Savic emerged as Serie A best scoring midfielder last campaign with 12 goals.

The Serbian was also in action for the European side at the ongoing FIFA World Cup in Russia before failing to get past the group stage, with Milinkovic-Savic insisting he deserves a rest before speaking on his future.

"I need a little bit of rest now. I'll return to Rome and I would be happy if I stay at Lazio, as I'm content there and I have a contract,” the Lazio midfielder was quoted as saying.

Meanwhile, NAIJ.com previously had reported that Real Madrid’s new boss Julen Lopetegui, has completed the signing of Spain’s international Alvaro Odriozola in a £35m deal from Real Sociedad.

The UEFA Champions’ League winners revealed via Twitter handle that the 22-year-old signed a six-year deal after making 50 La Liga appearances for Real Sociedad since breaking into the first-team of his boyhood club during the 2016-17 campaign.

Odriozola was listed in Spain's La Roja World Cup squad penned a six-year deal with the Los Blancos after they paid out his buyout clause with eggheads of the Spanish FA.

