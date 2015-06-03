Male student bags two-year jail term for professing love to female lawmaker

Wonder shall never end, or how does one react to this kind of affection from a student to a female lawmaker?

A 25-year-old Ugandan male student Brian Isikohas got himself a two-year jail term after pleading guilty to harassing a female MP in the country.

He got convicted on counts of cyber harassment and offensive communication. Isiko admitted in court to sending text messages professing his undying love to Kabalore MP Sylvia Rwabwoogo, Ugbliz reports.

The legislature revealed that she started getting calls from a stranger in November 2017. She said initially she had thought the calls were coming from one of his constituents. She only got worried when the messages and call persisted.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android and read the best news about Nigeria

Uganda female lawmaker MP Sylvia Rwabwoogo harassed by male student Isiko

She told a court in Uganda that:

"Later, the calls became so frequent with the caller making more weird love confessions. I felt this had gone too far,”

She said one the texts that scared her read: “I love you so much and want to protect you. My love is for you alone and since there is no one taking care of you, I will do it. I have realised that you are in deep trouble.”

Rwabwoogo said in all, she got many calls and more than 10 text messages. She claimed that at a time, her Isiko sent her a text stating that he could no longer sleep at night because he was thinking of her.

On how her stalker was arrested, the parliamentarian said she set up an appointment to meet Isiko after police at Parliament assigned her a guard on June 11, in Kampala from where he was arrested.

In court, Isiko admitted to the allegation. He said: “Everything she said is correct. I wanted her to become a personal friend. I ask for forgiveness. I also wanted her to give me ideas on how to run my poultry project. I did not have any bad intention. In fact, that is why I agreed to meet her so that we could talk.”

Reveling how he got the lawmaker’s phone number, Isiko said he got it from the country's parliament website.

Passing judgment, the judge said that the society has groomed men to always debase and disrespect the female gender and that is why Isiko continued to disturb the lawmaker even after she blocked his calls. She said:

“I have had the benefit to listen to both the complainant and the accused. The accused kept laughing all through the session. This is a demeanour of a person who is not remorseful. At some point, the complainant broke down and this kind of harassment can only be done by a selfish person and the intentions are only known to him.”

She said considering the current security situation in the country, a custodial sentence is the best punishment as there is need to deter men who find it normal to harass women.

The judge then sentenced Isiko to two years in prison on the count of cyber harassment and nine months for offensive communication. Both sentences are expected to run concurrently.

NAIJ.com had reported that a father who abandoned his son when he was 5 years old ran into him 20 years after when he needed a lawyer to represent him in a criminal case he was involved in. His son was the lawyer he ran into.

Na wa o!

Let’s not blame God for our problems - Deyemi Okanlawon speaks on Otedola bridge fire| Naij.com TV

[embedded content]

Subscribe to watch new videos

Source: Naija.ng