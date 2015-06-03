Real Madrid tell Ronaldo the urgent thing he must do before moving to Juventus

- Real Madrid want Cristiano Ronaldo to clear the air on his imminent move to Juventus

Spanish giants Real Madrid have reportedly told Cristiano Ronaldo to tell the club's fans that he was not forced out of the club ahead of his imminent move to Juventus.

The Portugal international is said to be preparing to join the Italian club in what will be a world record move, and many media outlets have even reported that the announcement will be made this weekend.

His release clause was a whopping £886 million, but the European champs have reportedly agreed a £88m offer from the Old Lady for the forward.

Ronaldo is said to be livid with Real Madrid chiefs over broken promises which is the main rationale that is forcing him out of the Bernabeu.

And according to the report by UK Sun, Real Madrid want the five-time Ballon d'Or winner to tell supporters that the club wasn't to blame over his departure.

Real Madrid chiefs are said to be scared of a backlash from supporters with their key man set for the exit door.

Ronaldo is set to pocket a whopping £500,000-a-week at the Italian champions should he complete a move to the Turin based club.

Earlier, NAIJ.com had reported how Serie A side Juventus have agreed to offload Argentine duo of Gonzalo Higuain as well as Paulo Dybala in other to make funds available for Portugal international Cristiano Ronaldo.

According to the report, the attacking duo have been important members of the Old Lady’s squad credited with success at the Italian topflight in recent time, but have failed to help the fortune of the Turin-based outfit in Europe.

