Nigerian kings are known for their unique style and carriage. They set themselves apart from other monarchs in the world and are definitely in a league of their own in terms of poise and character.

In no particular order, here are 4 of Nigeria’s kings who have proven that they are living large:

1. Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi Ojaja II

Oba Adeyeye is a Nigerian accountant and the 51st Ooni of Ife. He succeeded the late Oba Okunade Sijuwade who died on July 28, 2015.

The Vanguard Newspaper described him as “an astute entrepreneur driven by turning impossibilities to possibilities”. His reign has been marked by a number of modern and progressive outlook and policies.

In 2002, he led the Federal Government of Nigeria delegation to Canada that enhanced alliances through a partnership with the government of Ondo Station solid mineral. He owns a Rolls Royce.

2. Oba Fredrick Akinruntan

Oba Fredrick Akinruntan is the Olugbo of Ugbo land is the wealthiest king in Nigeria according to Forbes with an estimated net worth of $300million.

Oba Akinruntan made his money from the oil business. He is the founder of Obat Oil and is also into real estate as he has exquisite buildings in choice locations in London and across Nigeria.

He possesses an array of luxury cars in his magnificent palace. He made history in 2012 when he emerged the first black person to buy the 2014 model of Bentley which was made solely for Queen Elizabeth of England in the belief that other people would wait till 2014 to ride it.

3. Muhammad Sanusi II

Former Central Bank governor, Alhaji Lamido Sanusi was crowned Muhammadu Sanusi II, the 14th Emir of Kano in June 2014 after the death of his predecessor, Late Ado Bayero. Sanusi is a highly learned individual who pushed far reaching reforms in the CBN before he left unceremoniously.

Recently Muhammadu Sanusi II, acquired a brand new Rolls Royce for Sallah celebration. Some findings revealed that the price of 2016 Rolls-Royce Phantom is estimated at $417,825 (about N132 million).

4. Oba Ewuare II

Newly installed Oba of Benin kingdom, Oba Ewuare II, is on our list as he just bought a brand new 2016 Rolls Royce phantom.

The car was launched at the thanks giving ceremony which took place at holy Arousa. A quick research shows that an average Rolls Royce costs an average of $417,825 ( N131,510,418m at the official rate and about N189.2m at the black market rate).

