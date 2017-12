Posted by Komolafe Daniel on December 25, 2017 under Entertainment



Wizkid just signed a young boy, Ahmed to Starboy records, and promised him 10 Million. This happened live at the Eko hotel in Lagos where He’s currently holding is “Wizkid Live in concert“. Best end-of-the-year gift for Ahmed.

Watch his performance :

