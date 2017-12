Posted by Komolafe Daniel on December 25, 2017 under Entertainment



Wizkid just did the most amazing thing in the history of musical concerts in Nigeria.

He just invited his ‘Music Rivalry’ Davido, on stage as they both performed Davido’s recent hit single, FIA .

We all know that, he’s currently hosting his concert “Wizkid Live In Concert” at the popular Eko hotel in Lagos and it’s really a blast to behold.

The likes of Tiwa savage was also there to grace the occasion. To also include, Wizkid just signed a random boy from the audience with a 10Million Naira contract attached. I guess this year ended well for Wizkid.

Check out the Videos below.

Video 1

Wizkid Invites Davido On Stage As They Both Performed FIA at Wizkid's Concert



Video 2

No More War! OBO x STARBOY – Fia



The War is over

⚡ What Do You Guys Think About This?

⚡ Do You Think Wizkid & Davido Might Do A Song Together Come 2018?

⚡ To All The Wizkid And Davido’s Fans, How Market Nah?

Drop your comments.

