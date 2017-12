From the little I could understand from the story shared in Hausa by Rariya, 39-year-old Abubakar Musa tried to kill his girlfriend by slitying her throat with a knife in Charanchi Local Government Area.

According to report,he tried to kill her because she was planning to marry another man.He has been arrested by Katsina police.From the photo below,it appears that the lady has given up.

Our Hausa readers should please explain more with the help of the screenshots below:-

May God save us from Partner from hell these days oooo.

What do you all have to say on this issue?

