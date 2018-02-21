Update! 48 Out 94 Missing Girls Return Following Boko Haram Attack In Yobe

Latest News

Daddy Freeze Defends Linda Ikeji's Pregnancy With Biblical Backings

26/05/2018 06:38:00
"Aisha Abimbola And I Parted For 7 Years, We Never Divorced" – Husband

26/05/2018 06:46:00
YOUR OPINION!! What Do You Think About The New Codeine Law (2 Years In Jail Or 500k Fine)

26/05/2018 07:00:00

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim's Daughter

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim's Daughter

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Angola's President To Step Down in 2018

Angola's President To Step Down in 2018

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Update! 48 Out 94 Missing Girls Return Following Boko Haram Attack In Yobe

Forty-Eight out of the missing ninety-four students from Government Girls Technical College, Dapchi have returned, the Yobe state government said.

The state commissioner of education, Mohammed Lamin, disclosed this on Wednesday.

He said that while 28 of the missing students returned on Tuesday night, 20 more returned on Wednesday morning.

His words, “This has brought down the 94 missing students realised at the yesterday headcount to 48 this morning.

“We are still hopeful that more are returning soon”, he said.

Recall that 94 girls from the Government Girls Science and Tecnical Secondary School in Dapchi, Yobe state were reported missing after Boko Haram attack on Monday February 19th.

The sect members stormed the school in the night, shooting sporadically in the air. The teachers and students, over 700 of them in the boarding school, were said to have escaped before the sect members could get to them.

However, when parents and teachers conducted a headcount yesterday, it was discovered that 94 of the girls were missing.

While the state police command maintained there is no case of abduction, the school authorities and parents say 94 of their girls are missing.





