BREAKING NEWS! Evangelist Billy Graham Dies At 99
American evangelist Billy Graham, a spiritual advisor to a dozen US presidents, has died at age 99, US media reported, citing family sources.
Tall and handsome, Graham, an ordained Southern Baptist minister, cut a charismatic figure as an evangelical preacher whose huge rallies found audiences on radio and television.
He preached to a long line of US presidents, from Harry Truman to Barack Obama, and was featured in the recent mini series “The Crown” as a spiritual adviser to the young Queen Elizabeth II.
