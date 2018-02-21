BREAKING NEWS! Evangelist Billy Graham Dies At 99

American evangelist Billy Graham, a spiritual advisor to a dozen US presidents, has died at age 99, US media reported, citing family sources.

Tall and handsome, Graham, an ordained Southern Baptist minister, cut a charismatic figure as an evangelical preacher whose huge rallies found audiences on radio and television.

He preached to a long line of US presidents, from Harry Truman to Barack Obama, and was featured in the recent mini series “The Crown” as a spiritual adviser to the young Queen Elizabeth II.