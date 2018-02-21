So SAD! 3 Pupils Die Mysteriously After Eating Birthday Biscuit In School Party

The LEA Primary School in Kubwa, Abuja was Wednesday morning shutdown after three pupils died mysteriously.

The students reportedly died after eating biscuit shared by one of them during her birthday celebration in the school.

It was gathered that the three students died of the same symptoms: bleeding from the ears and from the nose.

A visit to the school premises on Wednesday morning, showed that parents were seen frantically withdrawing their wards.

Eye witnesses said a primary five pupil whose name is yet to be ascertained as at the time of this report celebrated her birthday on Tuesday and shared coke and biscuit to her classmates.

The late students identified as Na’imat Yahaya fourteen, of primary 4, and Yahaya Garba also fourteen of primary four and one other died after returning to their homes around Kubwa village.

However, when DAILY POST called the Kubwa Police division, they denied knowledge of the incident.