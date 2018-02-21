‘Chelsea Can Do Something Incredible In The Second Leg’- Antonio Conte Speaks After 1-1 Draw Against Barcelona In Champions League

Chelsea will “try to do something incredible” by knocking Barcelona out of the Champions League, said manager Antonio Conte after a drawn first leg.

Willian put the Blues ahead at Stamford Bridge, but Lionel Messi capitalised on an error to ensure the match finished 1-1 by netting 15 minutes from time.

Barcelona, who are seven points clear in La Liga, had barely threatened the hosts before their equaliser.

“We were close to playing the perfect performance,” said Conte.

“We made one mistake. It is a pity and we are disappointed with the final result.”

Chelsea twice hit the post with strikes from outside the area from Willian, before the Brazilian scored at the third attempt with another 20-yard effort.

However, 13 minutes later, Andreas Christensen played a loose pass and Andres Iniesta linked up with Messi, who scored his first Champions League goal against the London club.

Christensen, 21, had made only three appearances for Chelsea before this season, but has played 31 times for the club this campaign.