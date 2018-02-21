Team News! Mesut Ozil, Others To Miss Arsenal’s Second Leg Clash Against Ostersunds FK In The Europa League

Arsenal midfielders Aaron Ramsey and Mesut Ozil will miss the Europa League last-32 second-leg against Ostersunds FK on Thursday.

Manager Arsene Wenger took a near full-strength squad to Sweden for the first leg, which his side won 3-0, but will use some of his younger players at the Emirates.

Wenger said Germany international Ozil, 29, has been ill while Ramsey is recovering from a groin injury.

“There’s still lots at stake,” he said.

“Ozil was in bed Monday and Tuesday. I would certainly have played him, but because he was sick he will have to work hard tomorrow and won’t be involved.”

Although Wales international Ramsey will also miss the Ostersunds game, Wenger said he will not rule the 27-year-old out of Sunday’s Carabao Cup final against Manchester City.

The Gunners boss confirmed that January signing Henrikh Mkhitaryan, who is cup-tied for Sunday, and striker Danny Welbeck will start on Thursday.

Colombian goalkeeper David Ospina, who has been picked for the majority of Arsenal’s cup matches this season, will keep his place ahead of Petr Cech.

Arsenal are sixth in the Premier League, eight points adrift of fourth-placed Chelsea, and need to finish the season in top four or win the Europa League to qualify for next season’s Champions League.

“We have to focus on the Premier League,” added Wenger. “The Europa League is one of the priorities we have.

“But ideally we want to come back to the Champions League through the Premier League.”