See How Prisons Squad, Police Foiled Attempt To Free Inmates (Read)

An attack on a Prisons duty vehicle conveying 18 awaiting trial persons from Sokoto prison to court has been foiled by men of the Prisons Armed squad and the Police.

This is contained in a statement by ASP Bello Umar Farouk, spokesman of the Sokoto Prisons command.

He said armed hoodlums armed with machetes and other dangerous weapons attempted to free the inmates along Sultan Abubakar road, Sokoto at about 10am on Wednesday.

“This was repelled as men of the Nigeria Police Force swiftly responded to assist the Nigerian Prisons armed personnel to resist the attack.

“This prevented what would have resulted in a major security breach in Sokoto State.

“The prisoners have been successfully escorted back to safe custody in the prison yard and security beefed up in and around the facility,” the statement added.