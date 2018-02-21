Arsenal Boss Arsene Wenger Gives Update On Mesut Ozil Ahead Of EFL Cup Final Against Manchester City

Arsenal manager, Arsene Wenger, has said midfielder Mesut Ozil must ‘work hard’ in order to feature in Sunday’s League Cup final clash against Manchester City.

The Germany international missed sessions on Monday and Tuesday due to ill-health.

The Gunners will battle Ostersunds at the Emirates on Thursday and have a 3-0 aggregate lead going into the second leg of their last-32 Europa League clash.

Wenger had planned on playing the German against Ostersunds but revealed the 29-year-old is struggling with illness.

“Mesut was sick until today,” Wenger told reporters ahead of Thursdays Europa clash.

“It was his first training session today. He was in bed on Monday and Tuesday with sickness.

“I would certainly have played him but because he was sick he will have to work hard tomorrow and he will not be involved.”