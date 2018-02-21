[Music] Highboya Ft. Egebeta – Charger

[Music] Highboya Ft. Egebeta – Chargerby Bose Ajayi 21/02/2018 12:11:00 0 comments 1 Views
Highboya is known for his versatile style of music.His song “Alakoba” and “Level” featuring Sugarbana,vwhich was produced by the famous MrReal has gotten various airplay.
Highboya has teamed up with Egebeta “Ajansare Crooner” to thrill his fans on a new dancehall single titled “Charger“. Enjoy!! ????????
Listen & Download “Highboya Ft. Egebeta – Charger” below:-
