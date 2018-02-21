Let’s Talk!!! Which Nigerian Do You Think Nigerians Can Never Forget And Why

Hi Guys,

How y’all doing, hope you’re all in good health?

It’s pertinent every nation has a hero, well my own hero might be different from yours all depends on ramifications.

I might have selected my own hero from the sport angle , and you will select yours from the political side, and as such we will both have different hero in a long run.

But irregradless of sector we chose from, we believe any Nigerian you chose as your hero has in one way or two has a significant impact on your thinking and patriotism to you country.

For Example:-

More than 80% of Jamaicans can never forget Bob Marley

Most Americans can never forget Micheal Jackson

South Africans can never forget Nelson Mandela

Argentines can never forget Maradona

No England Citizens can ever forget Queen Elizabeth

Nigerians can never forgtet ___________ ?

Now to the main contention of the post,

Who is the one Nigerian you will Never Forget and Why?

Adioh

I will never Dagrin Ooo! Barrack O grin! I Love his flows and musical messages. If only he’s still alive, he would have become the President of Nigeria ???? and Naija go don better..

Kabir

I believe Obafemi Awolowo is an important figure that should be remembered for life. He triggered the free education policy in Nigeria which our forefathers and leaders were fortunate to enjoy the privilege but nothing of such is put in place in today’s political structure.

Jelil

MKO Abiola is one Legend I can never forget. Not only because of his wealth and philantrophic gestures but something always tells me that Nigeria might not have been in this mess if he had been sworn in as President in 1993.

Tell Us Yours And Why.

Drop your comments.