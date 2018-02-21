Has Davido Not Released Too Much Songs In The Space Of Three Months?

Late 2017 and early 2018 has been a great music period for the OBO ‘Omo Baba Olowo’ himself. As he has released 6 songs just in the space of three months, songs like: ADA though he was featured by the DMW DJ, DJ Ecool, Mind, Like That, FIA, and now Flora My Flawa.

If you haven’t listened to Flora My Flawa, Download HERE

Isn’t he releasing these mind blowing singles on a fast lane? Isn’t he missing out the promotional values and not letting them hit their peak before releasing another?

Yes, he is one of the biggest musician in Nigeria right now in the industry, does he really need to rush the release of songs to maintain being at the top?

Now, everyone are vibing to the tunes of Flora My Flawa! What happened to hit songs like, Mind and Like That. War of marginal utility might play in and this isn’t good for Davido and his musical career. Infact, this isn’t good for any artiste.

Well, maybe he has a point to all these or probably he needs to rethink his strategies to the Nigeria Music lovers, but right now, he is over flooding the industry with music.

What Do You Think?