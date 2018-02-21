El-Rufai Promises To Demolish Another Property Belonging To A Senator, Demands N30million

El Rufai

The Senator representing Kaduna Northern Senatorial District in the National Assembly, Suleiman Hunkuyi, has posted a N30million bill purportedly sent to him by the Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai.

Sharing the document via his Twitter page, Hunkuyi said it was for “ground rent of my personal house at Inuwa Wada”.

The lawmaker also stated that he had been given 30 days to pay up, or another of his property will be demolished.

“Once again, @GovKaduna [email protected] has sent a ridiculous bill to me for a purported ground rent of my personal house at Inuwa Wada to the tune of N30Million to be paid within 30 days, failure to do so might probably result to another demolition like he did on my other property

“As of last year 2017, I’ve paid my dues to Kaduna State Internal Revenue Service & they’ve duely issued me receipts to that effect. This letter today demanding for N30Million within 30days is draconian & indeed blatant display of abuse of power as arrogantly portrayed by @elrufai,” he wrote.

The building Hunkuyi donated to a faction of the All Progressives Congress (APC) was brought down less than 24 hours after it was marked for demolition.