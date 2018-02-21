Champions League! Shakhtar Donetsk Come From Behind To Beat Roma 2-1

Shakhtar Donetsk came from behind to win their Champions League last-16 first leg thanks to a stunning free-kick by Brazil midfielder Fred.

Argentine striker Facundo Ferreyra, who didn’t play a minute for Newcastle during a season-long loan in 2014-15, struck to cancel out the opener by Roma’s exciting Turkish winger Cengiz Under.

Then Fred, 24, who has been linked with a move to Premier League leaders Manchester City, curled his free-kick over the wall and into the top corner.

Shakhtar, who had defender Serhiy Kryvtsov stretchered off before half-time, travel to Rome for the second leg on Tuesday, 13 March (19:45 GMT).

Eusebio Di Francesco’s Roma, who are third in Serie A, impressed in the first half with ex-Manchester City striker Edin Dzeko linking up well with Under.

But Shakhtar, who have now won 12 of 15 games in Kharkiv where they play due to conflict in their eastern Ukraine home, were only denied a bigger lead by Roma goalkeeper Alisson Becker, who denied Marlos, Taison and Ferreyra in added time.