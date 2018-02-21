‘I Will Return To School If Nigeria’s Chief Of Army Staff Buratai Becomes Our Gateman’- Yobe Student

Faiza Mohammed, one of the girls who escaped Boko Haram attack, at Government Girls’ Science and Technical College Dapchi says she will not go back to school except the Chief of Army Staff Lt. Gen. Yusuf Tukur Buratai becomes the gateman of the school.

Faiza speaking to newsmen, stressed the need for authorities to beef up security in the school to allay fears.

According to Faiza gave a graphic account of the experiences they went through in the process of shielding their presence from the marauding Boko Haram terrorists.

She also disclosed that one of her classmates was bitten by a snake as they tried to escaped their way through the bushes in the night to unknown destination.

The nation reports that Faiza, who hailed the efforts of their teachers during the attack noted that, “our teachers tried to keep us together. They tried their best to control us not to scatter into the bush but some stubborn students started jumping the fence to run into the bush. There were some of us that hide into nearby houses from the school”.

“I told my mother that I will not go back to that school again except Buratai is the gateman. But my sisters Daughter told me that my demands are impossible because Buratai cannot come down to Dapchi to become gateman at my school. What I simply want is for government to provide for us enough security.”

“Because of what my sister said, I will go back but if I see no security, I will just come back and study at home and write my final exams and my JAMB,” Faiza said.

Meanwhile, Yobe State Government has closed down the school for one week.

President Buhari has also ordered three ministers to investigate the situation in the state.