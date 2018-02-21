BREAKING NEWS! Military Rescues Abducted Yobe School Girls Inside The Bush (See Details)

Latest News

Congratulations:- Femi Fani-kayode & His Wife Welcome Triplets On Her Birthday

25/05/2018 20:22:00
How Davido Made The “Sho Mo Age Mi” Slang Go Viral (Photos And Video)

25/05/2018 20:32:00
[Music] Sean Tizzle – Pempe

25/05/2018 20:53:00

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

3out of 5
Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

3out of 5
Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

4out of 5
Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

3out of 5
UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

0out of 5

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

5out of 5
Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

0out of 5
How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

3out of 5
Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

0out of 5
2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

0out of 5

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

3out of 5
Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

5out of 5
Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

0out of 5

Florida man says a roach crawled inside his ear and laid eggs, and then 'I heard it die in my head'

0out of 5

Police still hunting for Toronto bombing suspects as witnesses describe chaos and confusion

0out of 5

'A gravity anomaly?' Unbelievable footage shows drink water bottle rolling UP a hill

0out of 5

Parents showed up at Idaho high school with AR-15s after it was placed on lockdown

0out of 5

Washington mother fears for her 15-year-old missing daughter who is with a registered sex offender

0out of 5

Onsi Sawiris

0out of 5
Abdulsamad Rabiu

0out of 5
Nassef Sawiris

0out of 5
Anas Sefrioui

0out of 5
Othman Benjelloun

0out of 5

Evangelist Robert Kayanja

2out of 5
Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams

3out of 5
Matthew Ashimolowo

2out of 5
Ebenezer Adarkwa Yiadom

4out of 5
Archbishop Desmond Mpilo Tutu

3out of 5
BREAKING NEWS! Military Rescues Abducted Yobe School Girls Inside The Bush (See Details)

by 21/02/2018 16:44:00 0 comments 1 Views

The Nigerian Military have rescued the abducted Yobe school girls on Wednesday night.

They were rescued at Jilli-Muwarti, a border village between Gaidam in Yobe state and Borno State.

It is still unclear how many of the girls they rescued.

Mr. Abdullahi Bego, Director-General Press Affairs to Governor Ibrahim Gaidam said the girls were currently in the custody of the Nigerian military.

“The Yobe State Government hereby informs the public that some of the girls at Government Girls Science Technical College (GGSTC) whose school was attacked by Boko Haram terrorists last Monday have been rescued by gallant officers and men of the Nigerian Army from the terrorists who abducted them.

“The rescued girls are now in the custody of the Nigerian Army. We will provide more details about their number and condition in due course.

“Governor Ibrahim Gaidam, who is very grateful for the gallantry and hard work of the officers and men of the Nigerian Army involved in the operation, is monitoring the situation closely and will make a statement in due course,” ‎he said.

The students are expected to undergo medical check-up before proceeding to Damaturu, the state capital.

The girls were abducted when suspected Boko Haram insurgents attacked Government Girls Secondary School, Dapchi, in Yobe State.





