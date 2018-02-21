Ex Arsenal Star Thierry Henry Advises Neymar To Dump Football Because Of Lionel Messi (Read What He Said)

Former Arsenal striker, Thierry Henry, has told Paris Saint-Germain forward, Neymar to leave football for another sport, if he wants to step out of Lionel Messi’s shadow.

Neymar left Barcelona for PSG last summer in a world record €222million deal, as he tries to create his own path.

A lot of pundits believe Neymar made the move so he could step out of Messi’s shadow.

The Brazilian has started impressively for the Ligue 1 giants, scoring 28 goals in 29 appearances.

However, Messi’s former team-mate, Henry believes the only way Neymar can step out of the Argentine’s shadow is to change sport.

“I don’t know if Neymar left Barcelona to get out of the shadow of Messi.

“What is true is that all players are in the shadow of Messi and if Neymar doesn’t want to be, he should change sport,” Henry told Sport.