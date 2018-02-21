How Monkey Stole N70 Million From Senators’ Farm House – Senator Shehu Sani

Despite the fact that Nigerians are still basking in the euphoria of a snake swallowing N36 million in Benue JAMB office, it has been alleged that monkeys have taken N70 million belonging to the Northern Senators Caucus.

The caucus had sacked Sen. Abdullahi Adamu as its chairman on Wednesday, following allegations of misappropriating N70m belonging to the group.

Deputy President of the Senate, Ike Ekweremadu who presided over Tuesday’s plenary, announced the leadership change.

Briefing Newsmen after Plenary, Senator Shehu Sani said that since the money could not be accounted for, maybe this time monkeys have made away with the money.

“There are some things some of my colleagues will not say but I’m not used to holding back. When we assumed office, Senator Ahmed Lawan tendered the sum of N70 million to the 8t Senate.

That N70 million was money gathered from the 7th Senate. It was handed over to northern senators of 8th Senate. The rumours going round, which I don’t know whether it’s true but I believe other senators know, is the fact that there were allegations that some monkeys raided the farm house of some of the executives of the northern senators forum and carted away some of this money.

“I think, this country is becoming a huge joke. First of all, it was the rodents that drove away the president and then we now have snakes consuming about N36 million and now we have monkeys raiding farmhouse. So, they don’t want this to be said but I believe that we should be very clear.”

Sen. Sani was in the news recently for storming the headquarters of the JAMB office with snake charmers to catch the money swallowing snake.