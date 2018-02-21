[Music] Perfecta Ekpo Ft. Skales – Sweat

After a very short hiatus to engage in academia in New York City, and back from last year’s successful collaboration with Timaya and before then, already riding high on a massive collaboration with the indelible American rapper the one and only Cassidy,

the New York City based Nigerian born Afro Beat singer Perfecta Ekpo, is back on a familiar stage.

This time with a bubbling tune in title Sweat, featuring the incredible Skales.

Perfecta brings her angelic voice to bare on Sweat in full throttle, with a mix of rap to synchronized with the rappers delight Skales.

