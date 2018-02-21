[Video] Blaq Mo – 2Baba Rainbow Rap Cover

Cultured by a mélange of the futurism of western education and the hard knock life of the streets, Blaq Mo’ can safely be regarded a hybrid of some sort.

Having been born in Mushin— a place largely appraised for a long time as a social backwater of Lagos, with a revolutionary outlook (the type fed by the renaissance of an educated mind),

Blaq Mo’ originally christened Lawal Opeyemi combines a fundamental quality of social awareness and artistic lyricism to explore the many subjects he raps about.

If he is not rapping just to flaunt his lyrical dexterity, or plain-vain talking about the glitz of the good life, he is straight-out dishing out subjectively, on the social struggle that unites us all.

The indigene Of Ogun State, who dropped Emi Mimo in 2015, staking his claim as a rapper to watch, greatly considers himself an Apostle of the rap game.

Much likened to the biblical Moses leading the Israelites out of the wilderness, Blaq Mo’ (fully expressed as Black Moses) is on a rescue mission.

The graduate of Accounting from Fountain University in Osun State is personally saddled with the great task of leading the rap space of Nigeria’s music out of misrepresentation, with well-honed rhyming skill delivered fluently in English language, Yoruba and pidgin.

Tuface is an inspiration to many artiste regardless of genre ,Blaq Mo’ proves tireless in his ambition to make his mark in the rap game as a force to reckon with, going lyrically hard on this beat as he would over any beat…

check out his new work—a rap cover to TuFace’s Rainbow, the project –produced by Da Skillz– is best received as an exposition to Blaq Mo’s rhyming prowess.

