WAEC: Police Set To Investigate Leaked WASSCE Questions

The Lagos State Police Command has set to investigate more on some website operators who have been providing students with answers to professional exams.

These website operators were exposed during the ongoing 2018 WASSCE on Tuesday. This was disclosed after a reporter from Punch was threatened after the story he wrote exposing the website operators.

Edgal Imohimi, the Commissioner for police said he received a petition stating that the reporter’s life and that of his family members are been threatened.

The petition was approved by the Commissioner of Police on Thursday, who ordered that it be referred to the Special Investigations Bureau.

The Police commander promised to get to the root of the case and bring the people to face the law. The state Police Public Relations Officer, SP Chike Oti, said investigation had commenced into the case.

He noted that it was wrong for anyone to intimidate journalists in the performance of their lawful duties.

He stated that the operatives have commenced investigation into the case. Adding that, their investigation is directed at unravelling those behind the dubious websites with the aim of arresting and prosecuting them.

According to reports from PUNCH Metro some of the students writing the WASSCE 2018 being administered by the West African Examination Council cheated by subscribing to answer-peddling websites.

The websites operators boasted of getting questions prior to the time of the exams, advertised various rates for different subjects and urged pupils to subscribe in bulk to get discounts.