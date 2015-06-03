Latest News

#BBNaija: I Have Started Receiving My Prizes – Miracle Thanks CloseUp Nigeria

27/04/2018 16:34:00
PDP Supports Melaye, Urges Members To Vote Against His Recall

27/04/2018 16:47:00
How Heartbreak Inspired Me – Adekunle Gold

27/04/2018 16:51:00

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Should the Western world trust a tyrant who has murdered North Koreans in their thousands? 

Let us in: 345 migrants in caravan criticized by Trump arrive at US border

Golden State Killer's youngest rape victim Margaret Wardlow speaks out

Rachel Maddow, Maria Shriver and 60 other female NBC News staffers sign letter backing Brokaw

Did Meghan set up Harry’s ex Chelsy with one of her divorced pals?

Strive Masiyiwa

Anas Sefrioui

Aliko Dangote

Adrian Gore

Oba Otudeko

Sam Korankye Ankrah

Chris Oyakhilome

Ebenezer Adarkwa Yiadom

Temitope Joshua

Chris Okotie

Wizkid Reveals Plans To Send The Young Mechanic Boy Back To School

27/04/2018 18:54:00

Starboy Entertainment boss, Wizkid, has unveiled plans to reduce the number of out of school children by at least a child as he plans to foot the bill of sending a child artisan back to school.

Wizkid, who posted a viral video of a child named Basit, a young car technician (better known as a mechanic) busy in a workshop and talking about his yet-to-be-released song, “Gucci Snake” on his social media handles after he got wind of it, was apparently very moved.

Impressed, Wizkid tweeted about the video, promising that the boy would get all the support he needs from him to be able to go back to school.

“We sending Basit to school! Bring him to me,” the “Come Closer” singer had tweeted when he first came across the video.

With the search for Basit commencing immediately, Wizkid soon posted another short video of the boy looking cleaner on his Instagram stories with the message:

“Found my Gucci boy! Daddy yo got you for life,” he wrote.

With the help to come from the music superstar, Basit's family would be hoping it would be a new channel of hope for the boy and the household.

It is not the first time Wizkid would be lending a helping hand to a young child.

He did the same in December last year after noticing a young boy in the crowd, Ahmed, during his concert in Lagos delivered the line of every song he performed.

“I will sign you to Starboy, from today you are my artist.

I will first give you N10 million to start off and clean up, and we will record.”

Wizkid said to young Ahmed at his homecoming concert back then.

Wizkid when the star stopped the show to further acknowledge the boy, he said:

“Why you never sleep, come on stage,” with the boy supplying more information and revealing that he is coincidentally from Ijebu Ode like Wizkid.

Like Wizkid, Davido has also gone out of his way to transform the lives of a few of his young fans in recent times, even going ahead to build a house for the family of a young boy that delivered a cover of one of his hit songs.





