“DJ Switch Is The Only Relevant Female DJ In Nigeria” – Nollywood Actress, Yvonne Jegede

Yvonne Jegede recently threw a shade at DJ Cuppy, DJ Lambo and a host of other female DJs in Nigeria while wishing another female DJ, Switch a happy birthday.

The beautiful actress might have knowingly or unknowingly done this via her Instagram page on Wednesday, April 25, 2018, when she wished DJ Switch a happy birthday.

“Happy birthday to the only relevant female Dj in Nigeria. God bless you everyday @djswitch_” she wrote. A lot of followers began to question her motive as they saw it as a deliberate shade towards DJ Cuppy, DJ Lambo and a host of others.

Well even though she didn’t really mention any name, we just hope this table Yvonne Jegede is shaking doesn’t have your favourite female DJ.

Yvonne Jegede might not be bold enough to call out who she feels isn’t relevant in the industry but we know someone who did that and didn’t give a care.