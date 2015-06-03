Latest News

“Not One Nigerian Town Is Under Boko Haram Control” – Femi Adesina

27/04/2018 18:39:00

The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina, says there is no single town in the country that is under the control of the Boko Haram terrorist group.

Mr Adesina stated this on Monday during his appearance on a special programme on Channels Television.

He also believes President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration has won the war against the insurgency to a notable extent, except for the ‘strike and vanish’ activities of the insurgents.

“In 2015, by the time this administration came, not less than 17 local governments were under Boko Haram occupation,” said the presidential aide.

“By occupation, they (the terrorists) were running the local governments; they were actually sitting in emirs’ palaces and administering those domains but today, not one local government, not one town is under full control (of the group).”

He argued further that if not for the recent security challenges in different parts of the country, President Buhari’s administration has done very well to secure the nation and its people.

Adesina spoke during a special programme which also featured the British High-Commissioner to Nigeria, Mr Paul Arkwright, and two others, aimed at reviewing the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) which held recently in London.

On the gains of the Commonwealth to Nigeria, he noted that it serves the country better to be in the organisation than to be out of it.

The President’s spokesman recalled that the nation had been suspended during the administration of late General Sani Abacha, saying the effect was bad enough for the country.

“The very fact that 53 countries were meeting and Nigeria was there is good enough for the country, and the issues that were on the table, in a way, were even Nigerian issues,” he said.

Adesina added that almost every point of the communique issued after the meeting was relevant to the country.

He noted further that the present administration came in with a focus on three areas which include securing the country, fighting corruption, and reviving the economy.

The presidential aide said these issues formed the major discussion of President Buhari’s bilateral meeting with British Prime Minister Theresa May, during his trip to the UK.

According to him, the President echoes them as the priorities of his administration wherever he goes and they are work in progress, although the success recorded may vary from one another.

Adesina, however, said the Federal Government cannot rid Nigeria of corruption alone, saying it needs the support of other countries to get the desired result, even to revive the economy.





