“Nigeria’s Unity Is My Paramount Objective” – President Buhari

Latest News

Latest News

#BBNaija: I Have Started Receiving My Prizes – Miracle Thanks CloseUp Nigeria

27/04/2018 16:34:00
Latest News

PDP Supports Melaye, Urges Members To Vote Against His Recall

27/04/2018 16:47:00
Latest News

How Heartbreak Inspired Me – Adekunle Gold

27/04/2018 16:51:00

ODD NEWS

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

3out of 5
Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

3out of 5
Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

4out of 5
Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

3out of 5
UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

0out of 5

CRIME NEWS

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

0out of 5
Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

0out of 5
How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

3out of 5
Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

0out of 5
2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

0out of 5

POLITICS

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

3out of 5
Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

0out of 5
Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

0out of 5

WORLD NEWS

Should the Western world trust a tyrant who has murdered North Koreans in their thousands? 

0out of 5

Let us in: 345 migrants in caravan criticized by Trump arrive at US border

0out of 5

Golden State Killer's youngest rape victim Margaret Wardlow speaks out

0out of 5

Rachel Maddow, Maria Shriver and 60 other female NBC News staffers sign letter backing Brokaw

0out of 5

Did Meghan set up Harry’s ex Chelsy with one of her divorced pals?

0out of 5

RICHEST AFRICANS

Strive Masiyiwa

Strive Masiyiwa

0out of 5
Anas Sefrioui

Anas Sefrioui

0out of 5
Aliko Dangote

Aliko Dangote

0out of 5
Adrian Gore

Adrian Gore

0out of 5
Oba Otudeko

Oba Otudeko

0out of 5

FAMOUS AFRICAN PASTORS

Sam Korankye Ankrah

Sam Korankye Ankrah

3out of 5
Chris Oyakhilome

Chris Oyakhilome

0out of 5
Ebenezer Adarkwa Yiadom

Ebenezer Adarkwa Yiadom

4out of 5
Temitope Joshua

Temitope Joshua

3out of 5
Chris Okotie

Chris Okotie

0out of 5
Latest News

“Nigeria’s Unity Is My Paramount Objective” – President Buhari

by 27/04/2018 18:27:00 0 comments 1 Views

President Muhammadu Buhari has reassured Nigerians that the unity of the country will remain his paramount objective and that of his administration.

The President gave the assurance on Friday when he received a delegation of the Tijjaniya Movement led by Sheikh Muhammadu Inyass at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

“I will continue to do everything within my powers to unite Nigeria,” he said in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina.

President Buhari commended the religious group for the peaceful conduct of their annual convention and urged them to bring the same to bear in promoting peace, unity and inter-religious harmony in the country.

He also lauded the group for complementing government efforts in bringing social and economic development, as well as stability in the country by encouraging discipline, unity, and spirituality among its members.

The President further reiterated the remarks he made on Thursday at the palace of the Emir of Bauchi, Rilwanu Adamu, after he was presented with the Holy Quran.

He noted that the gift of Holy Quran is the highest anyone can receive and a reminder to seek and uphold justice in the service of the nation.

Sheikh Inyass, on his part, assured the President that members of the group would continue to support and appreciate his ‘‘noble agenda for the benefit of all Nigerians.”

According to him, the group believes that elected officials must be accountable, incorruptible and God fearing.

‘‘It has never been easy. Even our Holy Prophet (SWA) was never totally accepted in his lifetime. It was only after he had long gone, people saw the wisdom in his preaching and sacrifices. We, therefore, urge you not to relent in your efforts,” Inyass told the President.

He further promised President Buhari that majority of the group members are happy with his government.

The Sheikh said they would continue to support the President in his effort to return Nigeria to the path of greater progress and development.





Click Here to Comment on this Article
No tags for this article

Related Articles

Similar Posts From this Category

#BBNaija: I Have Started Receiving My Prizes – Miracle Thanks CloseUp Nigeria

PDP Supports Melaye, Urges Members To Vote Against His Recall

How Heartbreak Inspired Me – Adekunle Gold

“Unlike Buhari, I Will Appoint My Cabinet In One Day If Elected President” – Atiku

Dbanj Loses Cool Over Unfair Preference For Mr. Real

Four Guys Arrested And Paraded For Selling Leaked WAEC Exam Questions (Photo)

“Nigeria’s Unity Is My Paramount Objective” – President Buhari

“Not One Nigerian Town Is Under Boko Haram Control” – Femi Adesina

“DJ Switch Is The Only Relevant Female DJ In Nigeria” – Nollywood Actress, Yvonne Jegede

Wizkid Reveals Plans To Send The Young Mechanic Boy Back To School

View More Posts

Popular Videos

Most viewed Videos Online
Prank On Davido Turns Violent On The Bigger Friday Show (Video)
Videos

Prank On Davido Turns Violent On The Bigger Friday Show (Video)

The much anticipated “Bigger Friday Show” kicked off on Friday, April 29, 2016 with comic rapper Falz Dah Bhad Guy as its new host. This

Read More
Maheeda, Nigerian Soft Porn Star Shows Off Hot Body Twerking With No Undies (VIDEO)

Maheeda, Nigerian Soft Porn Star Shows Off Hot Body Twerking With No Undies (VIDEO)

Read More
VIDEO: What It Is Like To Shoot A S*x Scene In Movies

VIDEO: What It Is Like To Shoot A S*x Scene In Movies

Read More
LIVE LEAK: Maid Caught Pouring Urine Into Boss’ Drink

LIVE LEAK: Maid Caught Pouring Urine Into Boss’ Drink

Read More
Why Did You Kiss My Fiancee

Why Did You Kiss My Fiancee

Read More
View More Posts

Movies

News from all over the world
THE DETECTIVE
Photo
Movies

THE DETECTIVE

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 3 out of 5 stars

Read More
Pride Of A Housegirl
Photo
Movies

Pride Of A Housegirl

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More
Wet Love
Photo
Movies

Wet Love

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More
The Powerful Virgin
Photo
Movies

The Powerful Virgin

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 3 out of 5 stars

Read More
BEAUTIFUL BRIDE
Photo
Movies

BEAUTIFUL BRIDE

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More
BARREN MARRIAGE
Photo
Movies

BARREN MARRIAGE

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More

Popular Musicians

Our most famous African musicians
Yvonne Chaka Chaka
Custom
Music

Yvonne Chaka Chaka

Read More
Akon
Custom
Music

Akon

Read More
P-Square
Custom
Music

P-Square

Read More
Jose Chameleone
Custom
Music

Jose Chameleone

Read More
Eyob Mekonnen
Custom
Music

Eyob Mekonnen

Read More
Dobet Gnahore
Custom
Music

Dobet Gnahore

Read More
Fally Ipupa
Custom
Music

Fally Ipupa

Read More
Project Fame Season 7 Contestant, Melody, releases brand new single, "I Gather"
Custom
Music

Project Fame Season 7 Contestant, Melody, releases brand new single, "I Gather"

Read More
Khadja Nin
Custom
Music

Khadja Nin

Read More