Four Guys Arrested And Paraded For Selling Leaked WAEC Exam Questions (Photo)

The operatives of Rapid Response Squad have arrested four suspects in Ondo, Edo and Osun States for retailing leaked WASSCE May/June, 2018 Examination question papers on websites and whatsapps platforms.

The suspects namely; Samuel Kayode, 28-year-old from Ondo State, Adebayo Ifeoluwa, 17-year-old from Osun State, Alayande Ahmed and Elusode Festus, 20 years from Edo State were all arrested in their respective states.

Samuel Kayode, a part time teacher in two secondary schools based in Ilesa, disclosed that he also taught Physics and Mathematics in a private tutorial class where he assisted candidates who are planning to write the WASSCE examination with questions and already prepared answers for the candidates.

According to Samuel, after working as a tutorial teacher for seven years, he got a part-time employment in two private schools in Ilesa, Osun State,

where he also helped students preparing for WASSCE with leaked questions and prepared answers, adding that he did this to make a living.

“I got a part-time teaching job when I couldn’t secure a Government teaching job after graduating for NCE and couldn’t settle for the little salary I’m been paid by my employers,

so I decided to help myself with what I have been doing as a tutorial teacher by helping lazy students source for WASSCE examination question and answer via some online platforms that deal in the illegal business.

After registering candidates in their various centers, I then liaise with some anonymous people who we call ‘Web Masters’.

The Web Masters have insiders in various examination boards in the country with leaked questions paper and buy such from them”, he explained.

“There are many websites operated by the Web Masters, where leaked WASSCE questions and prepared answers are sold to subscribing candidates.

Some of these websites include; www.examloaded.com, www.guruscamp.com, www. ceebook.net, www. Solutionclass.com and www.expotab.com.

They also hawk NECO, GCE and JAMB examinations papers with answers”, he stated.

He explained further, “the contact person on Web master is called ‘Dan’ who doesn’t pick calls but only deal on text messages and WhatsApp messages.

Mr. Dan usually sell answers via WhatsApp or issues a quick login password that can be issued on the website and immediately redirect the user to the page where the already prepared answers are.

I then retail the answers have bought from Mr. Dan to candidate customers who I coordinate carefully on a WhatsApp platform named ‘WAEC VIP’ where candidates waits patiently to receive the answers to the question after sending to me a #400 recharge cards of any network.