Dbanj Loses Cool Over Unfair Preference For Mr. Real

Since D’banj announced fast rising singer, Mr. Real, the ‘Legbegbe crooner, as one of the four lucky people to be taken on an all-expense paid trip to the April edition of One Africa Music Festival in Dubai.

After emerging winners of a competition organized by Cream Platform, there have been suspicions that the selection process reeks of sentiment because Mr. Real is a close friend of the heavyweight singer who is also the Founder and CEO of Cream Platform.

In a chat with Show-time, the self-acclaimed ‘Koko Master’, set the records straight, as he denied the allegation, arguing that Mr. Real won the competition on merit, not because they are friends.

“I didn’t do the choosing. If you check our website we have mentors, songwriters, producers that do it. We also have videos that would soon be released on how we have been auditioning people in the studio. We had producers such as Chopstix, Pheelz, Skales and many more. We decided to choose four winners that would be going to Dubai; two on merit and two on lottery. The two selected on merit was based on the fact that the mentors have heard their songs and they have showcased their talents. Because his song is big now or because he is popular now doesn’t mean he doesn’t need a platform to showcase his talent. Some might want to call him my friend, but I’ll call him my younger brother and I’m doing what Cream Platform is meant to. I’m not the one that chose the winners. Left for me I would choose more than ten people to travel”, he said.