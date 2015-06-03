“Unlike Buhari, I Will Appoint My Cabinet In One Day If Elected President” – Atiku

A heartbroken man left the court in tears as he deposed that he didn’t want his wife, Hilda Mleya, 30, anymore because she was too beautiful.

The incident took place at Chief Chireya’s court in Gokwe, Zimbabwe.

Arnold Masuka, 40, the complainant made his sensational claims before Chief Chireya.

It is reported that Masuka was divorcing his wife because of her beauty which was giving him sleepless nights.

The situation had got so bad he was afraid of going to work or leaving her alone as he feared she would attract other men.

Chief Chireya asked Masuka if he had really made up his mind to divorce his wife and abandon his own young children who are currently still in school.

The Chief urged the couple to continue staying together as husband and wife, but Masuka told the court that their marriage had ended, even before the case started.