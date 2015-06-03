How Heartbreak Inspired Me – Adekunle Gold

For many who have suffered heartbreak due to a sour love experience, the memory is usually not a palatable one, especially when it has long-lasting adverse effects on the psyche.

But such is not the case with former YBNL singer, Adekunle Gold.

Recalling the most painful love experience he has had to grapple with in a chat with Showtime, the ‘Pick Up’ crooner said he was heartbroken when he discovered that his ex- lover had another lover while she was also in a relationship with him.

“My most painful love experience would be dating a girl that had a boyfriend and I did not know. It’s actually the reason I wrote ‘Nurse Alabere’, in my new album”, he said. Unlike some men who would resort to playing games after such a heart-rending experience, Adekunle Gold has found love again and he is proud to affirm that she is the very understanding type who has found a way to cope with his celebrity status. “Yes I have a girlfriend and she is the understanding type”, he said.