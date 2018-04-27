PDP Supports Melaye, Urges Members To Vote Against His Recall

The Peoples Democratic Party has directed its members in Kogi State to vote against the recall of Senator Dino Melaye (APC-Kogi West) during the verification of signatures of petitioners holding on Saturday, April 28.

In a statement in Lokoja on Friday, the party said that it was not in support of the recall of Melaye from the beginning.

The Independent National Electoral Commission had fixed April 28 for the verification of signatures of petitioners that signed for Melaye’s.

INEC said that the verification would hold from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. in 552 of 560 polling units in the seven local governments that make up Kogi West Senatorial District.