Premier League! See What Khan Is Saying About Allowing Chelsea To Play In Wembley

American businessman, Shahid Khan has said he will do “everything possible” to give Chelsea the option of using Wembley as a temporary home if the FA accepts his £500 million ($698 million) bid to buy the London ground.

The English Football Association had on Thursday confirmed that Khan, the owner of Fulham, and the NFL’s Jacksonville Jaguars, had made an offer to buy the national stadium.

Tottenham Hotspur are currently using Wembley as a temporary base, while their White Hart Lane home is under reconstruction.

Chelsea want to redevelop and increase the capacity of their Stamford Bridge ground in west London.

They are set to vacate their home at the end of the 2019/20 season and it may be up to four years before they are able to return.

Wembley’s 90,000 capacity makes it an obvious choice for Chelsea.

Khan said he would welcome the Blues playing at Wembley for the right price.

Khan said in Friday’s edition of the London Evening Standard, “Absolutely we would discuss it with them (Chelsea) and really encourage them because that is part of the tradition and stewardship of Wembley, just like with Spurs being there this season.

“Chelsea would be welcome to use it.

“Obviously, they would be paying for it, just like Spurs did, but I think it is really important because our goal is to get the usage up and that would be part of it.

“Could it happen for four years? Obviously you would have to move things but from our viewpoint, we would love that to work.”