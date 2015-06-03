Premier League! Arsene Wenger Reveals Last Thing He Will Tell Jose Mourinho

Wenger is leaving Arsenal by the end of season

Arsene Wenger has disclosed the final word he would say to Jose Mourinho when Arsenal confront Manchester United on Sunday.

He said he would say goodbye to Mourinho and Manchester United fans.

He pleaded with long-time rival, Mourinho not to goad him.

It would be the last meeting with Mourinho as Arsenal manager after the 68-year-old Frenchman announced he would be leaving at the end of the season.

Wenger, during his reign at Emirate, had frequently come to verbal blows with Mourinho – and they even had a touchline scuffle.

Earlier, Mourinho had insisted he regrets many of his squabbles with Wenger.

Asked about his final meeting with Mourinho, Wenger told reporters, “Don’t push me into a final confrontation because I want to go peacefully.

“Mourinho is a great manager. I will say goodbye to Mourinho and to everybody.”

However, Wenger also hinted that, while he is leaving Arsenal, this will not necessarily be his last meeting with either United or Mourinho.

He added, “In France we say, “Au revoir” — which means, ‘We might see you again!’

“Will I be friends with Mourinho? I don’t know. I respect him a lot.

“I don’t know what kind of reception I will get from the United fans but there have been some great battles between us. So if I get a good reception, I will take it.”