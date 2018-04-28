Phil Jones Tells Man United Fans What To Do To Departing Arsene Wenger In Clash Against Arsenal

Phil Jones Tells Man United Fans What To Do To Departing Arsene Wenger In Clash Against Arsenalby Bose Ajayi 28/04/2018 03:12:00 0 comments 0 Views
Manchester United defender, Phil Jones has told the club’s fans what to do for departing Arsenal manager, Arsene Wenger as he leads the Gunners to Old Trafford on Sunday.
Jones told United fans to show Wenger the respect he deserves.
The England defender told the fans to give Arsene Wenger a good send-off.
Wenger’s visit to Old Trafford on Sunday for a Premier League clash marks the final time he will take charge of Arsenal.
The rivalry between Arsenal and Manchester United has been a recurring motif during the 68-year-old’s reign but Jones hopes he is given a good send-off.
“He’s been a fantastic manager,” Jones said.
“I’ve seen a lot of things in the press at the moment and it’s true. He changed the game of football and the way teams play.
“He’s managed some great Arsenal teams over the years that I’ve grown up watching.
“He should be respected and get the send-off he deserves,” he said.
