'Be Prepare, Benue Is On Fire'- Governor Ortom Tells Citizens

28/04/2018 03:08:00
Phil Jones Tells Man United Fans What To Do To Departing Arsene Wenger In Clash Against Arsenal

28/04/2018 03:12:00
Premier League! Arsene Wenger Reveals Last Thing He Will Tell Jose Mourinho

28/04/2018 03:16:00

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

3out of 5
Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

3out of 5
Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

4out of 5
Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

3out of 5
UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

0out of 5

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

0out of 5
Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

0out of 5
How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

3out of 5
Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

0out of 5
2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

0out of 5

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

3out of 5
Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

0out of 5
Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

0out of 5

George H.W. Bush remains in hospital to build up strength

0out of 5

Republicans kill proposal to investigate the reasons behind Paul Ryan's firing of the House Chaplain

0out of 5

Vienna Tourist Board says New York City approved painting depicting female genitals on SoHo building

0out of 5

Kanye drops a new track, Ye vs. the People, in response to his latest support of Trump

0out of 5

NBC News boss acknowledges claims against Tom Brokaw

0out of 5

Anas Sefrioui

0out of 5
Nicky Oppenheimer

0out of 5
Strive Masiyiwa

0out of 5
Chris Kirubi

2out of 5
Nassef Sawiris

0out of 5

Bishop Tudor Bismark

4out of 5
Evangelist Robert Kayanja

2out of 5
Evangelist Teresa Wairimu Kinyanjui

2out of 5
Dag Heward-Mills

4out of 5
Archbishop Desmond Mpilo Tutu

3out of 5
by OluwaFemi

Manchester United defender, Phil Jones has told the club’s fans what to do for departing Arsenal manager, Arsene Wenger as he leads the Gunners to Old Trafford on Sunday.

Jones told United fans to show Wenger the respect he deserves.

The England defender told the fans to give Arsene Wenger a good send-off.

Wenger’s visit to Old Trafford on Sunday for a Premier League clash marks the final time he will take charge of Arsenal.

The rivalry between Arsenal and Manchester United has been a recurring motif during the 68-year-old’s reign but Jones hopes he is given a good send-off.

“He’s been a fantastic manager,” Jones said.

“I’ve seen a lot of things in the press at the moment and it’s true. He changed the game of football and the way teams play.

“He’s managed some great Arsenal teams over the years that I’ve grown up watching.

“He should be respected and get the send-off he deserves,” he said.





