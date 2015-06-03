“What Nigeria Really Needs To Overcome Corruption” – Former Minister Of Finance, Okonjo-Iweala

Latest News

Latest News

[Goals Highlight] Bale Scores As Real Madrid Beat Leganes 2 – 1 In La Liga (Watch)

28/04/2018 15:10:00
Latest News

#LazyNigerianYouth: “I Don’t Blame Buhari, He Is Not An Employer Of Labour” – Atiku (Video)

28/04/2018 15:11:00
Latest News

BBNaija: Miracle Ikechukwu Cuts His Dreadlocks (Photo)

28/04/2018 15:12:00

ODD NEWS

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

3out of 5
Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

3out of 5
Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

4out of 5
Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

3out of 5
UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

0out of 5

CRIME NEWS

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

0out of 5
Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

0out of 5
How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

3out of 5
Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

0out of 5
2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

0out of 5

POLITICS

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

3out of 5
Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

0out of 5
Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

0out of 5

WORLD NEWS

Congressman says Republicans are retiring in fear of assassination

0out of 5

Jihadists kill 30 Tuaregs in Mali as the al-Qaeda linked militants step up attacks on civilians

0out of 5

'He is a lying machine': Trump takes aim at former intelligence chief James Clapper

0out of 5

Russian foreign minister accuses America of drying to divide Syria

0out of 5

89 graves at a Texas construction site that was once a plantation, then a prison farm 

0out of 5

RICHEST AFRICANS

Chris Kirubi

Chris Kirubi

2out of 5
Patrice Motsepe

Patrice Motsepe

0out of 5
Alami Lazraq

Alami Lazraq

0out of 5
Theophilus Danjuma

Theophilus Danjuma

0out of 5
Samih Sawiris

Samih Sawiris

0out of 5

FAMOUS AFRICAN PASTORS

Temitope Joshua

Temitope Joshua

3out of 5
Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye

Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye

3out of 5
Sam Korankye Ankrah

Sam Korankye Ankrah

3out of 5
Ebenezer Adarkwa Yiadom

Ebenezer Adarkwa Yiadom

4out of 5
Mensah Otabil

Mensah Otabil

3out of 5
Latest News

“What Nigeria Really Needs To Overcome Corruption” – Former Minister Of Finance, Okonjo-Iweala

by 28/04/2018 15:33:00 0 comments 1 Views

Former Minister of Finance and Co-ordinating Minister for the Economy, Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, has advised the Nigerian Government on how to go about the ongoing fight against corruption.

Okonjo-Iweala gave the advice in Washington DC, US, at a signing event for the launch of her book ‘Fighting Corruption is Dangerous: The Story Behind the Headlines’, held at The Politics and Prose.

The former Minister said with strong, independent and well-resourced judiciary, the country will be on its way to winning the fight against corruption.

She said, “We really need a strong judiciary, there is absolutely no doubt about it. With strong, independent, and well-resourced judiciary we are on our way.

“We have some independent institutions to safeguard the judiciary, but is it strong enough? The answer I’m sure the members of the judiciary themselves will tell you is ‘no’. So, that is one of the tasks that we have.

“And, like you said, there is some urgency in building institutions in our country if we are to successfully fight corruption.

“We need a whole new set of actions working together but, above all, we need people who are willing. If everybody runs away and stay in their nice, safe corner, what happens?

“That is what the people who are corrupt want you to do by the way. They want you to stay away, they want you to resign, they want you to run off and leave them to their devices, and that was what led to all the attacks.

“They believe that if they attack, intimidate, ruin the reputation, the person will run away. Every single day when we were in government we woke up to drama.”





Click Here to Comment on this Article
No tags for this article

Related Articles

Similar Posts From this Category

[Goals Highlight] Bale Scores As Real Madrid Beat Leganes 2 – 1 In La Liga (Watch)

BBNaija: Miracle Ikechukwu Cuts His Dreadlocks (Photo)

Dino Melaye’s Recall: “You Have Lost Relevance” – PDP Slams Yahaya Bello

“Why I Will Not Marry Nigerian Woman” – Super Eagles’ Coach, Gernot Rohr Reveals

“What Nigeria Really Needs To Overcome Corruption” – Former Minister Of Finance, Okonjo-Iweala

“What I Told President Buhari Before Dumping APC” – Atiku Abubakar Reveals

‘Be Prepare, Benue Is On Fire’- Governor Ortom Tells Citizens

Phil Jones Tells Man United Fans What To Do To Departing Arsene Wenger In Clash Against Arsenal

Premier League! Arsene Wenger Reveals Last Thing He Will Tell Jose Mourinho

Incredible! Arsene Wenger Offered Deal To Become The World Highest Paid Manager

View More Posts

Popular Videos

Most viewed Videos Online
Prank On Davido Turns Violent On The Bigger Friday Show (Video)
Videos

Prank On Davido Turns Violent On The Bigger Friday Show (Video)

The much anticipated “Bigger Friday Show” kicked off on Friday, April 29, 2016 with comic rapper Falz Dah Bhad Guy as its new host. This

Read More
Maheeda, Nigerian Soft Porn Star Shows Off Hot Body Twerking With No Undies (VIDEO)

Maheeda, Nigerian Soft Porn Star Shows Off Hot Body Twerking With No Undies (VIDEO)

Read More
VIDEO: What It Is Like To Shoot A S*x Scene In Movies

VIDEO: What It Is Like To Shoot A S*x Scene In Movies

Read More
LIVE LEAK: Maid Caught Pouring Urine Into Boss’ Drink

LIVE LEAK: Maid Caught Pouring Urine Into Boss’ Drink

Read More
Why Did You Kiss My Fiancee

Why Did You Kiss My Fiancee

Read More
View More Posts

Movies

News from all over the world
THE DETECTIVE
Photo
Movies

THE DETECTIVE

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 3 out of 5 stars

Read More
Pride Of A Housegirl
Photo
Movies

Pride Of A Housegirl

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More
Wet Love
Photo
Movies

Wet Love

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More
The Powerful Virgin
Photo
Movies

The Powerful Virgin

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 3 out of 5 stars

Read More
BEAUTIFUL BRIDE
Photo
Movies

BEAUTIFUL BRIDE

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More
BARREN MARRIAGE
Photo
Movies

BARREN MARRIAGE

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More

Popular Musicians

Our most famous African musicians
Yvonne Chaka Chaka
Custom
Music

Yvonne Chaka Chaka

Read More
Akon
Custom
Music

Akon

Read More
P-Square
Custom
Music

P-Square

Read More
Jose Chameleone
Custom
Music

Jose Chameleone

Read More
Eyob Mekonnen
Custom
Music

Eyob Mekonnen

Read More
Dobet Gnahore
Custom
Music

Dobet Gnahore

Read More
Fally Ipupa
Custom
Music

Fally Ipupa

Read More
Project Fame Season 7 Contestant, Melody, releases brand new single, "I Gather"
Custom
Music

Project Fame Season 7 Contestant, Melody, releases brand new single, "I Gather"

Read More
Khadja Nin
Custom
Music

Khadja Nin

Read More