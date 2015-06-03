Dino Melaye’s Recall: “You Have Lost Relevance” – PDP Slams Yahaya Bello

The Kogi state chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has described the boycott and low turnout that characterised the recall process of the senator representing Kogi west senatorial district, Dino Melaye, as a reflection that the All Progressives Congress (APC) led the administration of Governor Yahaya Bello has lost value.

The party in a statement by director research and documentation Achadu Dickson lauded the people of the senatorial district for heeding to vote against the recall.

He described the failure of the recall exercise as an indication that the present administration is not popular, having inflicted poverty, hardship and suffering on the people.

The PDP said the administration had not been sensitive to the plight of the people, who as civil servants were owed salaries for close to twenty months.

In spite the resources accrued the present administration, the PDP lamented that no visible infrastructural development had been witnessed under the Bello’s administration, saying the failure of the recall was a signal that the people have bid the administration goodbye.

The PDP called on the APC led administration to start packing their load, pointing out that the red card signal the recall failure has presented was an indication that Bello and APC time in the state was up.