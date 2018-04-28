LazyNigerianYouth: “I Don’t Blame Buhari, He Is Not An Employer Of Labour” – Atiku (Video)

Presidential aspirant, Atiku Abubakar has reacted to the comment made by President Muhammadu Buhari that Nigerian youths were lazy and uneducated.

Speaking at Chatham house recently, Stiku while responding to a question shaded president Buhari.

The conversation went thus;

Q: What is your response to Buhari’s views Nigeria’s youth are lazy?

Atiku Abubakar replied:-

“I’m not surprised with the fellow who made that remark because he’s not an employer of labour, has no business, no educational institution so he doesn’t relate with youth in schools so I don’t blame him”.

Watch the video below:-

[embedded content]