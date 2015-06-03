[A Must Read] “You Are Are Cheap Cheating Olosho” – Collins, Nina’s Boyfriend Cries Out

We reported earlier that the Ex Big Brother Naija housemate, Nina, gave her reasons of choosing not to go back to her boyfriend, Collins.

According to her, She & Collins have been dating for over a year in an interview on Beats FM yesterday but she doesn’t want to go back to him because of Negative vibes.

She sensed Collins & his family might be angry because of has Sex with Miracle when in the BBNaija house, so she decided not to go back to Collins.

Although, Nina said she’s not a gold digger or flocking around Miracle because of the Money he won.

According to her, She’s now focused on making her dreams in reply to her critics who took to social media to lambast her for choosing Miracle over Collins due to his new found wealth.

Collins has however reacted to her Interview video with Beat FM, he called her a Cheat, and asked her to tell her people to stop calling him.

He also recounted how he treated Nina like a Queen and supported her dreams financially, emotionally & in prayers, but got nothing in return.

Collins Tweets Read:-

In the interview at Beats FM, Nina said she was attracted to eventual winner, Miracle, because things happened naturally between them.

“When I got into the house, Miracle and I bonded very well. Everything happened naturally,” she said.

When Nina revealed that she had dated Collins for a year, Toolz asked if she had reached out to him.

“I don’t think I want to do that. I don’t want any negative vibes around me right me,” she replied.

Guys, Can You Imagine?

Work & Make Money, that Lady you spend your hard-earned money on, can leave you for a Richer guy.

Life goes on.